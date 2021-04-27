Raft River Electric will have a planned power outage in the Albion area April 29.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —PLANNED OUTAGE: Raft River Electric members in the Albion area will experience a planned power outage on Thursday, April 29. from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Crews will be replacing poles and working on electrical system maintenance during that time.

Please call the office at (800) 342-7732 or (208) 645-2211 for more information or to see if your power will be affected.

Those who will be affected by the outage will also be notified via a phone call. Thank you for your patience.

