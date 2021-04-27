Sparklight to offer discounts to pandemic-affected customers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho customers of the internet provider Sparklight who have been negatively affected by the pandemic may qualify for lower internet costs.

The company has elected to participate in the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program offered by the FCC.

Eligibility is rather broad, but examples of eligibility include single households who earned less than ninety-nine thousand dollars last year, joint filers under one-hundred and ninety-eight thousand dollars, SNAP recipients, and much more.

“We believe that this program, the EBB program, aligns with our purpose to keep the customers in the communities that we serve connected to their loved ones, connected to their work, connected to their school,” says Sparklight Senior Vice President of Technology Services at Sparklight. “So, we’re very engaged in the communities that we operate in and, you know, we’re looking for ways to have a positive impact.”

Enrollment opens at the end of the week and the program will run until federal funding runs out or until 6 months after the pandemic is declared ‘over’ by the Department of Health and Human Services, whichever comes first.

