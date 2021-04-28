Advertisement

17-year-old race car driver is making a name for himself in Gooding

The fourth-generation racer already has 13 main event wins
By Steve Kirch
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:03 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A 17-year-old Gooding County race car driver is getting the attention of people in the Magic Valley area with his accomplishments on the track, and there is one thing the young driver wants to do before he heads off to college.

Gooding High School student Cecil Miles loves to race. When he is behind the wheel of the car it allows him to escape reality and find peace. He has been racing since he was 10-years-old.

“My mom raced. Both my grandparents raced. Both my great-grandparents raced, so I told my grandpa ‘I want to do that’,” Miles said.

The fourth-generation racer has already built quite a resume for himself. He already has 13 main event wins, and in 2020 he won the Rookie of the Year trophy for the 3rd Tier NASCAR Mini Stock Division. Miles finished 3rd overall in the division and 6th nationwide, in his trusty 79 race car, with which he has a love-hate relationship.

“This (79 car) is like the child that cost you all of your money. You hate it but then you love it,” Miles said.

He said he could have finished higher last season, but because of COVID, six of his races didn’t count. This was very frustrating for him Regardless, he said he owes a lot of his success to his best friend Gabriel, who is his crew chief.

“I am the only person he will listen to at the track. He won’t listen to anyone else,” said Gabriel Varin with a little bit of a grin. “I don’t really know. It’s just the way it works I guess.”

Miles races mostly at the Magic Valley Speedway, and his goal this season is to win the 2021 Championship before heading off to college. He also plans to notch a couple of more wins under his belt so he can get closer to his grandfather’s accomplishments.

“My grandfather actually has 49 main event wins. I have 13 total so I told him I am over a 5th so I am coming for you,” said Miles with a smile on his face.

However, his grandfather Dale MIles isn’t quite ready yet to give up the mantle of top dog.

“Someday I’m going to run against him in the other car just to prove he is not the top dog,” said Dale MIles.

