Cancer death number could be on the rise

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Studies from the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center (OSUCCC) show that missed or delayed cancer screenings could result in more than 10,000 deaths in the next decade from breast and colorectal cancer alone.

Due to complications related to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a steep decline in routine cancer screenings across the United States, leading to concerns among experts.

“A snapshot sampling of when patients came in, or individuals came in, for screening procedures as we were living with social distancing and even quarantining with COVID,” says Director of OSUCCC Dr. Raphael Pollock, “let us know that there were some significant delays.”

Dr. Electra Paskett, a cancer survivor herself, urges people to return to their routine screenings right away.

“If you missed your appointments during the pandemic, don’t worry about being late,” says Paskett. “The most important thing is that you go and get screened now. It can save your life.”

Dr. Raphael Pollock also knows how important screenings are, as he is battling a form of leukemia and has gotten screenings throughout the pandemic.

“It is being controlled, but we need to follow it to see if it is starting to expand or get out of control,” says Pollock. “We do that with scans and with blood tests and in the event that it did start to trend in the wrong direction, which would be picked up on these types of screening visits, we would change the medications that I’m on in an attempt to regain control over the disease.”

If you or a loved one has missed a screening, you can schedule one with the St. Lukes Cancer Institute here in Twin Falls.

