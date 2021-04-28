College of Southern Idaho program gives students multiple career options

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — At first glance, you may not think the Emergency Medical Services and Fire Science Programs would have much in common, but the two one-year programs are linked.

The College of Southern Idaho EMS Program offers courses approved by the State of Idaho EMS Bureau in preparation for the National Registry of EMT’s Certification Exam. From there, students have options.

“Most of our EMT students come in and take the EMT class,” said CSI Public Safety Program Manager Dillon Brock. “Then, they decide ‘do I want to be a paramedic, do I want to be a firefighter or do I want to be both?’”

Should EMT students decide Fire Science is an avenue they would like to pursue, CSI’s program is three semesters long. Moreso than just coursework, however, this field lends itself to a certain type of personality.

“I think that it’s a really rewarding job,” Brock said. “People get into this job because they want to help people. With Fire Science, the point is to preserve life and property and with EMS, the point is to preserve life and treat people and make them comfortable, so you really have to like people.”

Dillon added CSI’s program is unique because they offer some courses online, in order to support students who live further away from campus or those who are balancing working while completing their studies.

More information on CSI’s EMS program can be found here and the CSI Fire Sciences program here.

