Empty Bowls Fundraiser brings awareness to food insecurity

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — South Central Community Action Partnership held their fundraiser of the year Tuesday, the Empty Bowls Fundraiser.

The empty bowls fundraiser is done each year to raise awareness about the number of people who go hungry every day.

Each person who comes to the fundraiser receives an empty bowl, which was donated by Hands On Pottery Studio.

They are able to take the bowl home to remind themselves every day of those who are food insecure.

In 2020, the South Central Community Action Partnership assisted over 18,000 families.

“We hold this fundraiser to help bring support so that we can provide assistance to our 14 different food pantries that we give food to throughout the Magic Valley,” said Ken Robinette, the CEO of SCCAP.

Robinette said in 2020 they provided over 1.6 million pounds of food to families in need.

