Advertisement

Empty Bowls Fundraiser brings awareness to food insecurity

The empty bowls fundraiser was held Tuesday evening.
The empty bowls fundraiser was held Tuesday evening.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 7:04 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — South Central Community Action Partnership held their fundraiser of the year Tuesday, the Empty Bowls Fundraiser.

The empty bowls fundraiser is done each year to raise awareness about the number of people who go hungry every day.

Each person who comes to the fundraiser receives an empty bowl, which was donated by Hands On Pottery Studio.

They are able to take the bowl home to remind themselves every day of those who are food insecure.

In 2020, the South Central Community Action Partnership assisted over 18,000 families.

“We hold this fundraiser to help bring support so that we can provide assistance to our 14 different food pantries that we give food to throughout the Magic Valley,” said Ken Robinette, the CEO of SCCAP.

Robinette said in 2020 they provided over 1.6 million pounds of food to families in need.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Move Oregon’s Border will be on the May 18 ballot in five counties
Emmett girl's body found in trash bag inside car.
Update on the death of 8-year-old Gem County girl
Idaho's rent has gone up over 10% since 2019
Idaho’s rental prices are rising faster than income rate
Lavaside Fire about 75% contained near Firth
This week's Behind the Business looks at Saffron, which serves Indian cuisine in downtown Twin...
Twin Falls businessman using local success as launching pad for growth

Latest News

Governor Brad Little signed House Bill 366 into law, the bill commonly known as the “Fetal...
Rape exception of “Fetal Heartbeat Bill” not as straightforward as it seems
The Lincoln County Commissioners have hired an architect to begin renovations on the historic...
Lincoln County hires architect for renovations on historic courthouse
Gov. Little signs ‘Fetal Heartbeat Bill’ into law, protecting the lives of the preborn
Gov. Little signs ‘Fetal Heartbeat Bill’ into law, protecting the lives of the preborn
FILE - In an April 24, 2012, file photo, a herd of bison stand in a pen on the Fort Peck...
Native American lawmakers seek federal help on Montana bison