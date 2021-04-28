Advertisement

Expert says what new home buyers need to know before buying

“Don’t get pre-qualified for a mortgage but do get pre-approved.”
Idaho's housing market is booming
By Layne Rabe
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:23 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The housing boom of 2020 has brought record-low mortgage rates but a drop in available homes on the market.

Zillow home trends expert, Amanda Pendleton, spoke with KMVT explained during the pandemic people living in big cities, from Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles saw Idaho as an attractive place to move because they could work remotely but still be close to those cities.

She added that millennials are now getting into their home-buying age and wanting to settle down.

She stressed to be prepared for the buying process if you’re looking to buy.

“Don’t get pre-qualified for a mortgage but do get pre-approved,” said Pendleton. “A pre-approval is a more extensive financial check, but it’s well worth it because it’s going give both you and the seller more confidence in your ability to finance a home.”

A pre-qualification isn’t a sure thing as it uses buyer information submitted to a lender where a pre-approval will involve a credit check to ensure the amount someone can qualify for.

