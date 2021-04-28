Advertisement

Idaho’s Star Card REAL ID federal deadline extended to 2023

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 3:28 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —If you’ve been postponing your trip to the DMV to get your Star Card, you’ve been granted some additional time.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced the extension until May 2023 due to the coronavirus.

The Star Card, U.S. passport, military ID, or other REAL ID-compliant identification, will be required to board a commercial flight and enter a federal facility in May 2023.

The Idaho Transportation Department says more than 490,000 of 1.25 million licensed drivers in the Gem State have a Star Card.

“We are happy to see the number of Idahoans who have chosen to get a Star Card steadily increase, even during the pandemic, and we want to maintain that momentum,” said Alberto Gonzalez, Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles administrator. “Despite the deadline extension to 2023, please plan ahead and get your Star Card early.”

