Rape exception of “Fetal Heartbeat Bill” not as straightforward as it seems

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The widely debated “Fetal Heartbeat Bill” is signed into law by Governor Brad Little. Moments after passing the legislation, he stated via press release that he was proud to sign the bill and will continue to protect the lives of the pre-born.

This law would ban abortions after a heartbeat is detected, which is typically around five or six weeks post-conception. This law does have a trigger provision, however, meaning it will not go into effect unless a federal appeal court elsewhere in the country upholds similar legislation in another state.

It does have exceptions for medical emergencies and pregnancies which result from rape or incest. A police report would be required in order for victims of rape or incest to get an abortion. Opponents of this legislation believe such a requirement adds hurdles for women who have already been victimized.

“It looks easy in writing ‘oh just get a police report,’ said Sen. Melissa Wintrow (D-Boise). “But, number one you have to report to the police, which now you’re forcing. Number two, it’s not easy. It’s covered from public disclosure and rightfully so.”

According to a Department of Justice Victimization Analysis, more than half of rapes nationwide go unreported.

“The primary reason that most victims don’t come forward is fear,” said Lori Stewart, Public Information Officer for the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office. “There are many different fears: fear that they won’t be believed, fear that they will be blamed or fear of the criminal justice system and the unknown process. Fear is the bottom line.”

Despite these hurdles, some believe a provision requiring police reports could lead to more victims coming forward.

“There are many situations where we need to encourage reporting if a crime happens,” said House Majority Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma (R-Hammett). “Rape and incest are both crimes and we need to be able to report crime. Period.”

Opponents indicate increasing the percentage of rapes reported under these circumstances is not a noble endeavor, however.

“What this law is doing is forcing people to do something against their will, which has already happened to them,” Wintrow said. “So, I think that’s just basically unforgivable.”

