St. Luke’s now welcoming walk-ins at all vaccine locations starting April 29

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 1:16 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —St. Luke’s is now welcoming walk-ins at all of its vaccine locations.

The Health System says it’s opening to walk-ins starting Thursday in alignment with state recommendations and in an effort to eliminate barriers that prevent people from getting the protection against COVID-19.

People are also no longer required to live or work in Idaho to get the vaccine in the state. This means anyone who comes to a St. Luke’s vaccination site will be vaccinated.

The vaccine is free to everyone.

Teens 16 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is available at St. Luke’s sites in Nampa, Meridian, Boise and Twin Falls.

Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to provide consent at the time of the walk-in appointment. If the parent or guardian is not present, written or verbal consent will be needed.

Patients should note that COVID-19 vaccination days and hours vary by site and can change. Walk-ins are only accepted on designated vaccine days and times. If you have questions, you can call 208-381-9500 for details.

Scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination is also still an option.

