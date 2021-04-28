Advertisement

Truck collides with a train

Collision took place near 3700N and 3400E intersection in Kimberly.(KMVT/KSVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 3:25 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A collision between a truck and a train has occurred near the intersection of 3700 N and 3400 E in Kimberly. The train is derailed.

Twin Falls County Sheriff’s deputies are currently responding and being assisted by neighboring agencies.

Traffic into the area is currently closed and injuries are unknown.

KMVT has a reporter on scene and we will update when more information becomes available.

