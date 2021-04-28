University of Michigan offers Gooding football player

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gooding standout Colston Loveland continues to rack up big time offers, this one coming from a conference worthy of the name, the Big Ten.

The University of Michigan offered Idaho’s top recruit, as the tight end tweeted the news Monday evening.

This makes offer No. 13 and his eighth from a Power Five school.

You might remember about a month ago we interviewed him on receiving an offer from the reigning national champion, Alabama.

He also has offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Oregon State, UCLA, Utah, Colorado, Nevada, UNLV, Utah State and Idaho State.

Loveland is listed at 6′5″, weighing 230 pounds and represents the Class of 2022.

