Update: Fate of Idaho’s wolves now in the hands of the governor

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Legislation that would allow hunters, trappers, and private contractors to kill up to 90 percent of the state’s wolf population has now passed through both chambers of the Idaho State Legislature.

On Tuesday afternoon, the House passed SB 1211, 58 to 11. The legislation will allow the trapping of wolves on private land year-round, and no limit on the number of wolf tags someone can purchase.

The bill is largely supported by agriculture and sportsmen groups who feel the wolf population is leading to the depredation of livestock and big game animals.

The wolf population has been holding steady for the last two years at 1,500. However, some would like to see that number closer to 150.

The bill recently passed through the senate 26 to 7 and is now in the process of heading to the governor’s desk to be signed.

Amanda Wight, program manager of wildlife protection for the Humane Society of the United States just released this statement:

“Governor Little has a duty to protect Idaho’s ecosystem and wildlife tourism economy - both of which desperately need wolves. Science, ethics, and the Governor’s own Fish and Game Commission’s position all indicate without a doubt that Gov. Little must veto this bill, which puts an estimated 83-90% of Idaho’s wolf population in the crosshairs of trophy hunters, trappers, and private contractors using the cruelest methods imaginable. America’s wolf families do not deserve to be barbarically gunned down in their dens, shot from helicopters and airplanes, or strangled in snares—all methods this bill allows. We cannot allow hate to win.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.