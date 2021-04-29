Advertisement

Buhl hires former Twin Falls football coach

Allyn Reynolds to coach at alma mater
(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 12:24 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After retiring from coaching football at Twin Falls High School, Allyn Reynolds is headed back to his alma mater.

One of the coaching staff members told KMVT that Reynolds has been hired as the head football coach at Buhl High School.

Reynolds is a 1979 graduate of Buhl and led the Indians to the 1978 state championship.

Buhl is coming off a 1-7 campaign, where they underwent a coaching change right before the midway point of the season. Fred Bartlett took on the interim job and he is remaining on Reynolds’ coaching staff.

