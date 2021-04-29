Advertisement

Dworshak Elementary in Burley hosts 'Careers on Wheels'

Paramedics, police officers, and firefighters have all been a part of Careers on Wheels in Burley this year
Every Wednesday in April, Dworshak Elementary has been hosting Careers on Wheels, introducing...
Every Wednesday in April, Dworshak Elementary has been hosting Careers on Wheels, introducing students to jobs in the community.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:36 PM MDT
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Every Wednesday in April, Dworshak Elementary School in Burley has been hosting ‘Careers on Wheels,’ where different people in the community come to the school to teach the students about their career.

Paramedics, police officers, and firefighters have all been a part of Careers on Wheels in Burley this year.

The counselor at Dworshak, Sandra Johnston, says it is important to introduce students to different careers early in their life so they can begin dreaming about their future.

“Learning about what they like and dislike, just trying to think about their future and what they might like to do in the workforce, and that can start early on, the earlier the better,” said Sandra Johnston.”

She says the event was successful and would like to see it grow next year with more community partners.

