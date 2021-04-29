Advertisement

Ethics hearing: Idaho lawmaker accused of rape pleads Fifth

Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, left, R-Lewiston sits next to his attorney Edward...
Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, left, R-Lewiston sits next to his attorney Edward Dindinger, center, and Idaho Deputy Attorney General Emma Nowacki, right, while waiting for a legislative ethics committee to begin, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. Von Ehlinger is facing the ethics hearing after a 19-year-old legislative intern reported that he raped her at his apartment after the two had dinner. The Boise Police Department is also investigating the allegations. Von Ehlinger has denied any wrongdoing and maintains the two had consensual sexual contact. He refused to answer some questions during a legislative ethics hearing Wednesday after his attorney told him to invoke his constitutional right against self-incrimination. (AP Photo/Rebecca Boone)(Rebecca Boone | AP)
By REBECCA BOONE
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:10 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho lawmaker facing rape allegations from a 19-year-old intern refused to answer some questions during a legislative ethics hearing Wednesday after his attorney told him to invoke his constitutional right against self-incrimination.

Lewiston Republican Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger’s ethics hearing is expected to last one day.

The investigation into von Ehlinger’s conduct began in March after the intern told a supervisor that von Ehlinger raped her at his apartment after the two had dinner at a restaurant.

The Boise Police Department is investigating. Von Ehlinger has denied the allegations and maintains the sexual activity was consensual.

