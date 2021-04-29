Advertisement

Ethics panel: Lawmaker accused of rape should be censured

Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, right, a Republican from Lewiston, watches as members of the House ethics committee discuss whether he acted in a way that was "unbecoming" to his position in connection with rape allegations brought against him by a 19-year-old intern, during a hearing in Boise, Idaho, on Thursday, April 29, 2021. The committee unanimously agreed on Thursday that von Ehlinger should be formally censured and suspended from his office, and that a new lawmaker should be appointed to serve in his place. The full House could vote on the matter as soon as Friday. (AP Photo/Rebecca Boone)(Rebecca Boone | AP)
By REBECCA BOONE
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:46 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A legislative ethics committee says an Idaho lawmaker who was accused of rape by a 19-year-old intern should be formally censured and suspended from office.

The full House could vote on the matter as soon as Friday.

The investigation into Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger began in March after a young staffer reported he raped her in his apartment after the two had dinner at a Boise restaurant.

Von Ehlinger has denied all wrongdoing and maintains he had consensual sexual contact with the young woman.

The Boise Police Department is investigating the case, and von Ehlinger has not been charged.

