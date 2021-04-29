Advertisement

Federal authorities investigate possible energy attack near White House

FILE: A view of the White House in Washington on Nov. 2, 2020.
FILE: A view of the White House in Washington on Nov. 2, 2020.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 1:13 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - Federal agencies are investigating a mysterious possible energy attack near the White House.

Sources say the attack happened last year in November, near the large oval lawn on the south side of the White House.

Defense officials briefed lawmakers about the incident in Washington earlier this month. They reported one National Security Council official got sick from the attack.

The attack appears to be similar to dozens of invisible attacks overseas that have affected CIA and state department personnel. Those impacted suffered debilitating symptoms, including vertigo, ear popping and nausea.

Defense officials say there is a possibility Russia can be behind the attacks, but they do not have enough information to be sure.

In a statement, the White House said it is “working closely with departments and agencies to address unexplained health incidents and ensure the safety and security of Americans serving around the world.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Move Oregon’s Border will be on the May 18 ballot in five counties
Idaho's rent has gone up over 10% since 2019
Idaho’s rental prices are rising faster than income rate
Lavaside Fire about 75% contained near Firth
Collision took place near 3700N and 3400E intersection in Kimberly.
Truck collides with a train in Twin Falls County
After losing his father to cancer, Andrew Carter returned to college and had his best season yet.
Gooding graduate loses father to cancer, then earns all-conference honors

Latest News

In this March 4, 2020 file photo, Genesis band members from left, Mike Rutherford, Tony Banks,...
English rockers Genesis announce 1st U.S. tour in 14 years
Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX) recaps joint session speech
Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX) recaps joint session speech
Two storefronts are empty, Monday, April 5, 2021 in New York.
Jobless claims drop 13,000 to 553,000 as economy heals
FILE - In this Tuesday, April 13, 2021 file photo, Allison Richter drinks her free shot at the...
Free rides, beer and savings bonds: Vaccinators get creative
Demonstrators march peacefully in Elizabeth City, N.C., Monday April 26, 2021, after family...
Sheriff: Deputies who didn’t fire at Black man back on duty