Glenns Ferry holds off Wendell to even series

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Glenns Ferry spoiled Wendell’s Senior Day celebration with the 7-3 victory.

The Pilots’ Aubrey Gibbons went 3 for 4 with a double and two home runs. Leabeth Hance added two hits.

For the Trojans, Madi Myers led the team with two RBIs. Ainsley Clarke had two hits.

Madi Fink had a complete game, eight strikeout performance for Glenns Ferry. Clarke took the loss for the Trojans. She pitched a complete game, striking out five.

Glenns Ferry improves to 9-5 on the season, Wendell falls to 9-11.

OTHER SCORE:

Gooding 11, Mountain Home 8: Maelyn Durham pitched a complete game, striking out six for the Senators in the win. Regan McDaniel struck out two in the loss. Kierra Patterson had two hits for the Senators. Mckaya Boyer added three RBIs. For the Tigers, Hannah Davidson led the hitters with three hits. Avery Berry added three RBIs.

BASEBALL:

Wendell 18, Glenns Ferry 3 (5): The Trojans used a 12-run fourth inning to put the game away. Rex Watson pitched a complete game, striking out nine.

TUESDAY SPORTS

BASEBALL:

Minico 8, Wood River 3: Tazyn Twiss had two hits and just as many RBIs for the Spartans. Treyson Fletcher added two RBIs. For the Wolverines, Boone Scherer produced two RBIs. Pitching wise, Fletcher went 4.1 innings, striking out five. Carson Schow closed it out, with 2.2 innings, striking out three.

Wood River 5, Minico 2: The Wolverines outhit the Spartans, 9-6. Daxon Sayer pitched 5.2 innings, striking out 10. Dawson Osterhout pitched 1.1 innings, striking out one.

SOFTBALL:

Minico 15, Wood River 3 (5): Makinnlie Wickel had four hits and a whopping eight RBIs. Amber Wickel went five innings, striking out six. Taylor Nelson and Jette Ward pitched for the Wolverines, striking out eight.

Minico 11, Wood River 1: Amber Wickel pitched a complete game, striking out 15. At the plate, she had four hits and two RBIs.

TENNIS:

Wood River 8, Canyon Ridge 4

Singles: No. 1 - Gus Sabina, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL def. Jack Jensen, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-0 No. 2 - Diosh Uraun, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Trent Baker, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-2 No. 3 - Cody McKinnon, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL def. Tanner Stevens, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 7-5 No. 1 - Meg Keating, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL def. Afton Beard, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2 , 6-1 No. 2 - Maddox Nickum, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL def. Maycee Knowlton, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-4 , 6-0 No. 3 - Tayla Stevens, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Meave Coffelt, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL, 4-6 , 7-6 (7), 10-5 Doubles: No. 1 - Jake Simon, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL - John Chen, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL def. Jackson Greene, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Braden Martin, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, 6-2 No. 2 - Garin Beste, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL - Simon Weekes, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL def. Max Bradbury, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Ayden Hutchinson, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-1 No. 1 - Madeleine Roberts, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Frances Roberts, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Jessica Popke, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL - Tatnall Watts, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2 , 6-4 No. 2 - Sofia Calcagno, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL - Tenney Barrow, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL def. Phoebe Bates, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Sariah Standlee, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 5-7 , 6-0 , 10-8 No. 1 - Asher Alexander, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Megan Peacock, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Zach Sabina, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL - Britta Heaphy, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 3-6 , 6-4 No. 2 - Daniel Ziesing, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL - Elizabeth Clayton, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL def. Hunter Barlow, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Camryn Humble, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2 , 6-3

MONDAY TENNIS:

Canyon Ridge 8, Minico 4

Singles: No. 1 - Jack Jensen, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Dylan Larsen, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, 7-6 , 6-3 No. 2 - Diosh Uraun, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Cash Cofer, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0 No. 3 - Tanner Stevens, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Tanner Lewis, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2 , 6-2 No. 1 - Afton Beard, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Nayeli Dominguez, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-2 No. 2 - Maycee Knowlton, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Edie Payton, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2 , 6-0 No. 3 - Tayla Stevens, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Ericka Abrego, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-0 Doubles: No. 1 - Mekhi Mitchell, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL - Mason Wilkins, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL def. Braden Martin, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Jackson Greene, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-2 No. 2 - Easton Arthur, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL - Dylan McKenzie, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL def. Ayden Hutchinson, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Joseph Maxwell Bradbury, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-0 No. 1 - Frances Roberts, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Madeleine Roberts, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Triniti Peralez, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL - Shari Tanner, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, 2-6 , 6-1 , 7-5 No. 2 - Kaybree Higens, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL - Elaina Heath, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL def. Audrey Pryde, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Camryn Humble, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-3 No. 1 - Asher Alexander, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Megan Peacock, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Joseph Link, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL - Brightyn Hartley, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3 , 7-6 No. 2 - Micah Whitesides, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL - Jaden Robinson, MINICO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL def. Ashton Hoge, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Yaretzi Regalado, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0.

