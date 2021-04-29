Advertisement

Hollister restaurant aims to be your home away from home

Behind the Business: Buster’s Restaurant and Saloon
Behind the Business
Behind the Business(KMVT/KSVT)
By Candice Hare
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:06 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Navigate your way out to Hollister and you will find one of Idaho’s diamonds in the rough: Buster’s Restaurant and Saloon.

“When I built this it was for...so you’re sitting around your mom’s kitchen table gabbing about the day’s events, and that’s how I wanted it to be here,” said owner Buster Day. “You come in and you’re comfortable like you’re sitting at home.”

It’s family which is the backbone behind his journey.

“Before this, I cooked for my family a lot. I had my own trucking company and I drove a truck for 25 years,” Day said. “When I would come home I would fix dinner for 30 to 35 people who would come over. They would say ‘oh, you need to open up a restaurant.’ This place happened to be the right place at the right time.”

On top of being a full-service restaurant and bar, this location is a home away from home, for some. That is because the property also features an on-site RV park.

“A lot of people who stay in the RV park like it because they can park and they can come in and eat or drink,” Day said. “They don’t have to unhook their RV or go into town to find somewhere to eat and come back.”

At this restaurant, one thing you know for sure is that your meal is fresh.

“Our food is all made from scratch. We try not to dump anything out of a bag or box,” Day said. “We try to make everything hand-made.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Move Oregon’s Border will be on the May 18 ballot in five counties
Idaho's rent has gone up over 10% since 2019
Idaho’s rental prices are rising faster than income rate
Lavaside Fire about 75% contained near Firth
Collision took place near 3700N and 3400E intersection in Kimberly.
Truck collides with a train in Twin Falls County
After losing his father to cancer, Andrew Carter returned to college and had his best season yet.
Gooding graduate loses father to cancer, then earns all-conference honors

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Griggs, Jim
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Rosenthal, Charles “Charlie”
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Thaete, Melvin Eugene
Junior is the special guest at the Hagerman Bird Festival
The fifth annual Hagerman Bird Festival