Hollister restaurant aims to be your home away from home

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Navigate your way out to Hollister and you will find one of Idaho’s diamonds in the rough: Buster’s Restaurant and Saloon.

“When I built this it was for...so you’re sitting around your mom’s kitchen table gabbing about the day’s events, and that’s how I wanted it to be here,” said owner Buster Day. “You come in and you’re comfortable like you’re sitting at home.”

It’s family which is the backbone behind his journey.

“Before this, I cooked for my family a lot. I had my own trucking company and I drove a truck for 25 years,” Day said. “When I would come home I would fix dinner for 30 to 35 people who would come over. They would say ‘oh, you need to open up a restaurant.’ This place happened to be the right place at the right time.”

On top of being a full-service restaurant and bar, this location is a home away from home, for some. That is because the property also features an on-site RV park.

“A lot of people who stay in the RV park like it because they can park and they can come in and eat or drink,” Day said. “They don’t have to unhook their RV or go into town to find somewhere to eat and come back.”

At this restaurant, one thing you know for sure is that your meal is fresh.

“Our food is all made from scratch. We try not to dump anything out of a bag or box,” Day said. “We try to make everything hand-made.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.