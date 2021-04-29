Advertisement

Idaho governor signs ‘nondiscrimination’ education bill

Idaho Gov. Brad Little says the way the state's residents live and work is being changed...
Idaho Gov. Brad Little(Idaho Workforce Development Council)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:23 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed legislation aimed at preventing schools and universities from “indoctrinating” students through teaching critical race theory, which examines the ways in which race and racism influence American politics, culture and the law.

The Republican governor signed the bill late Wednesday.

It allows teaching critical race theory but prohibits forcing belief systems onto students that claim a group of people as defined by sex, race, ethnicity or religion are inferior or superior to others.

Some GOP lawmakers are concerned belief systems will be forced on Idaho students, and have been holding up education budget bills until Little signed this bill involving what is taught in schools.

