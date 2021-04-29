Advertisement

Magic Valley Region rainbow trout stocking schedule for May 2021

A Fish and Game hatchery truck stocks rainbow trout to provide fishing opportunity to anglers.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:40 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 61,050 10-12″ catchable-sized rainbow trout in May.

All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.

