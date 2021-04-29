Magic Valley Region rainbow trout stocking schedule for May 2021

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 61,050 10-12″ catchable-sized rainbow trout in May.

All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.