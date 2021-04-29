Advertisement

Twin Falls High Schools graduation is getting closer to normal this year

“This is something that is kind of a lifetime experience for many students.”
By Layne Rabe
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:43 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls School District will get a little bit of normalcy back to their graduations this year.

Both Twin Falls High School and Canyon Ridge High School are planning in-person outdoor graduations this year. After face mask mandates are lifted, the graduations will be lifted so masks will not be required.

After missing proms and graduations last year is a return to some level of normalcy. Both schools also had proms over the past few weeks. Canyon Ridge High School had their prom indoors with masks required under current protocol. Twin Falls High School had theirs outdoor where masks were not required.

“I think it’s just an instance of normalcy for our students,” said Eva Craner, the public relations director for the Twin Falls School District. “We’ve been, kind of, inching back to what would be considered normal. This is something that is kind of a lifetime experience for many students. Our students have really worked hard, so it’s great they have an opportunity to celebrate.”

Each graduating student will be allowed 10 guests which is more than a normal indoor ceremony. There are indoor backup plans should there be inclement weather and fewer guests would be allowed.

