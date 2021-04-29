Twin Falls hires Filer boys soccer coach

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls High School is picking up another coach from Filer.

The school board approved the hire of Eduardo Garcia, as the head boys soccer coach for the Bruins. This comes two weeks after Mike Amaya was hired at the girls basketball coach, replacing Nancy Jones.

Garcia replaces Carey Farnsworth, who coached the Bruins the past two seasons, but resigned, after diving into a new business, while teaching and keeping up with his little ones.

Garcia, an alum of Twin Falls, has been the varsity coach at Filer for the last two years. He helped the Wildcats take third place at districts in 2019.

“I’m very thrilled to become part of the TFHS coaching staff. I’m eager to start working hard with these young men and start building a successful soccer program,” said Garcia.

“We are so excited to have Eduardo come back to his alma mater and share his passion for soccer and become a part of the Bruin tradition of success. He will be a welcome addition to our activities family,” said Nancy Jones, Activities Director at Twin Falls High School.

