Twin Falls Tire Amnesty Day aims to help curb mosquito population

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As mosquito season gets underway in the Magic Valley, the Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District is advising of a way you can help curb the local mosquito population.

They’re not in the business of making forecasts because nature can quickly change, but this summer projects to be hot and dry. It’s those conditions that often lend themselves to larger mosquito populations. This is because the water sources mosquitos use for habitat tend to be warmer, leading them to reproduce more quickly.

In Twin Falls County, one type of mosquito is of greatest concern.

“A high concern for us especially is there’s a specific species of mosquito that carries the Zika virus,” said Twin Falls County Pest Abatement Manager Brian Simper. “It can be brought to Idaho via old tires that are transported here. They get wet and then the eggs inside of them start to hatch.”

In an effort to help eliminate mosquito habitats in the Magic Valley, the Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District is hosting a Tire Amnesty Day at 2186 Orchard Drive East in Twin Falls on Saturday, May 1st during which up to four passenger tires without rims can be dropped off for free.

More information on the Tire Amnesty Day can be found here.

