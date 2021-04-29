Advertisement

US agency to look at bringing back bison on Montana refuge

FILE - In this April 25, 2012, file photo, a herd of bison move through land controlled by the American Prairie Reserve south of Malta, Mont. Federal officials are laying the groundwork for the potential reintroduction of bison to the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge, which is located not far from the prairie reserve's herds on private land. (AP Photo/Matt Brown, File)(Matthew Brown | AP)
By MATTHEW BROWN
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 12:33 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. officials say they will consider in coming years whether to reintroduce wild bison to a million-acre federal wildlife refuge in central Montana.

Such a move would be at odds with Republicans in the state who have sought to limit where bison can roam.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service plans beginning in July “to engage Tribes and stakeholders on the topics of bison and bighorn sheep reintroductions” on the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge.

The remote landscape of badlands and prairie is bisected by the Missouri River.

Bison historically roamed the area but were wiped out by overhunting across most of North America in the late 19th century.

