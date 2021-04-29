Work begins May 3 on Idaho Highway 75 in Hailey

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Transportation Department will begin a two-phase project on Idaho Highway 75 in Hailey between Fox Acres Road and Cobblestone Lane.

The first phase will begin Monday, May 3. Crews will update pedestrian ramps and crossings to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

The second phase of the project, which is expected to begin in July, will rehabilitate the roadway.

“At this point in time, the weather is still too variable for us to work on the roadway,” ITD Project Manager Steve Hunter said. “Because of this, we will first address the ADA ramps and then move onto roadway construction later in the summer.”

Only one ramp per intersection will be constructed at a time to lessen impacts to pedestrians. No work is scheduled to occur on the pedestrian ramps or roadway during the July 4 holiday.

“We understand that the City of Hailey is a renowned tourist destination and we will be working closely with our crews to reduce impacts to the community as much as possible,” Hunter said.

ITD will hold a public meeting ahead of the roadway rehabilitation to share with business owners and residents what can be expected during construction, which will last through the summer.

Knife River is the primary contractor on this $3.4 million project.

