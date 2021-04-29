Advertisement

Wrigley Barnes, Evelyn Althea

April 26, 2021, age 87
Evelyn Althea Wrigley Barnes, an 87-year-old resident of the View and Malta area, slipped...
Evelyn Althea Wrigley Barnes, an 87-year-old resident of the View and Malta area, slipped peacefully into the arms of her loved ones from metastatic melanoma, on Monday, April 26, 2021, at the home of her daughter, Ronda, in Quartzsite, Arizona.(Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:01 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY—Evelyn Althea Wrigley Barnes, an 87-year-old resident of the View and Malta area, slipped peacefully into the arms of her loved ones from metastatic melanoma, on Monday, April 26, 2021, at the home of her daughter, Ronda, in Quartzsite, Arizona.

She was a wonderful person who affected everyone she came in contact with and was loved by all who knew her.

She was born to Herman Frank and Truth Gladys Kossman Wrigley, on August 29, 1933, in Malta, Idaho, at her grandparents’ home, Fred and Anna Kossman. She married the love of her life, Paul Dean Barnes, in View, Idaho. Together they raised four children, Ronda, DelRay, Paul, and Trina.

Evelyn was a strong advocate for children and spent many years flying back to Washington D.C. with her good friend, June Larson, to lobby for our children’s future. While there she was invited to the White House for lunch and to homes of several prominent friends and lawmakers for dinner. She was awarded the Freedom Medal of Honor for her work during that time. Shewent on to get her bachelor’s degree in education and taught for many years in Malta, Idaho.

She touched many lives throughout her time as a teacher. Evelyn loved to travel with her sister, Linda Durfee. They went everywhere together from family gatherings to camping trips; they were also world travelers, going to fun and exciting places. Together they visited Japan and they also backpacked around Europe when Evelyn was in her 70s. She especially loved going to Clear Creek, camping and picnicking, and enjoying all her family– related or not.

After she retired from teaching, she loved to go to Quartzsite, Arizona, and became a yearly snowbird where she met and married a wonderful companion, Dan Kosmas. She always had so much fun in the sun and warm weather with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Evelyn is survived by her two daughters, Ronda (Robert) Perkins, and Trina (Robert) Wilson; two daughters-in-law, Debra Barnes, and Micheal Barnes; her sister, Linda Durfee; her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Paul Dean Barnes, and Dan Kosmas; her two sons, DelRay (Debra), and Paul (Micheal) Barnes; grandson, Jared Barnes; and great-granddaughter, Dakota Twiss.

Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350E. 16th St., in Burley.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at Standrod Cemetery, in Standrod, Idaho.

Most Read

Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Move Oregon’s Border will be on the May 18 ballot in five counties
Idaho's rent has gone up over 10% since 2019
Idaho’s rental prices are rising faster than income rate
Lavaside Fire about 75% contained near Firth
Collision took place near 3700N and 3400E intersection in Kimberly.
Truck collides with a train in Twin Falls County
After losing his father to cancer, Andrew Carter returned to college and had his best season yet.
Gooding graduate loses father to cancer, then earns all-conference honors

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Griggs, Jim
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Rosenthal, Charles “Charlie”
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Thaete, Melvin Eugene
Junior is the special guest at the Hagerman Bird Festival
The fifth annual Hagerman Bird Festival