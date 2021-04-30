Advertisement

Cassia School Board hires new superintendent to begin July 1

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:42 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Cassia County School District has announced a new superintendent, Sandra Miller.

Sandra Miller grew up in the Mini-Cassia area, and after graduating from the University of Idaho, she returned to the area where she has served in multiple different roles.

She began as a teacher, worked as an administrator, and has worked as the assistant superintendent in Cassia County for the past few years.

Miller has worked for the Cassia County School District since 2014 and is excited to continue her career as superintendent beginning on July 1.

“I am so so excited for this opportunity, like I said I started here, in Cassia County and my love of learning began here,” said Miller. “Its so exciting for me to know that I am back in for this same district where I started and hopefully my love of learning will just continue and I’ll be able to share it with everyone else.”

James Shank, the current superintendent will be moving to the Idaho Falls School District.

