Couple from Filer goes viral on social media after getting their COVID-19 vaccine

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One couple from Filer has gone viral after getting their COVID-19 vaccine.

Gerald and Twila Knutson have had a 1964 Chevrolet Chevelle since 1967.

Their car has been around for all the important moments in their family.

They drove off from their wedding in it, they drove both their daughters home in it, and they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in it.

Gerald said it was only fitting to drive it to their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at St. Luke’s Magic Valley, but he never thought it would get the response it did.

“Well I seen a little cartoon caption where people were driving away in a convertible after getting their COVID-19 vaccine, and my daughter likes to make signs, so I thought, I can do that,” Knutson said after getting his second COVID-19 shot on Wednesday afternoon.

When KMVT asked him if he ever expected it to get the response it did he responded “never in my wildest dreams.”

Knutson was not the one who posted the photo, and in fact doesn’t even have a Twitter account.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.