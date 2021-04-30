Advertisement

Idaho facing potential government shutdown starting in June

(KMVT)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 2:39 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A legal analysis has determined legislation intended to change the effective date of some 200 pieces of previously passed legislation should be amended to avoid a potential Idaho government shutdown in June.

The Idaho attorney general’s office sent the analysis Thursday to a nonpartisan government entity that supports state lawmakers.

The document obtained by The Associated Press says the legislation as written could pass a court challenge, but the consequences for failing could be severe.

Typically, laws don’t take effect until 60 days after the Legislature adjourns.

But the current legislative session is going so long that it could delay the effective dates of budget bills needed to keep government running.

