Idaho Gives 2021 kicks off and is already at $1 million

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho Gives campaign is underway in the Magic Valley, and you still have plenty of time to donate. The campaign is set to end on May 6.

The organization says there are several non-profits in the Magic Valley to choose from.

Putting you first KMVT to spoke to one of the non-profits who is participating in this weeklong event.

“Idaho Gives is usually one day of giving, and this year it’s one full week of giving, where is very exciting in this very exciting time in these very exciting times for charities, we definitely need help from the community,” said Linda Fleming with the Habitat for Humanity.

Idaho Gives was able to raise more than 2 million dollars last year and this year they have reached 1 million so far.

Donors can use the Idaho Gives website to search for causes and areas of Idaho. The website is also a way for people new to the state to find local non-profits that are helping to provide needed resources, recreational options, and more.

