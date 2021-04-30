Initial 2020 census findings begin creeping in; what it means for the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Initial findings for 2020 census are slowly being released, and the population in Idaho has increased by 17.3% since 2010 findings.

The population of Idaho is now at 1,839,106.

While the findings for individual cities have not yet been released, the city of Twin Falls has seen tremendous growth over the past 10 years.

The estimated population in 2019 was 51,000 people living in Twin Falls.

Shawn Barigar, the president and CEO of the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce, and a member of the Twin Falls City Council says the growth brings different opportunities to the city.

Barigar also says Twin Falls acts as the hub of the Magic Valley, and can often see well over 100,000 people per day shopping, eating, and exploring.

“We are around 51,000, somewhere around there, as we start to get the final data, but at any given day, there are about 40,000 people or more who come here to work, come here to shop, because we are sort of the retail hub of the entire region, we’re around 180,000 or 200,000 people, maybe even more here in Twin Falls,” said Shawn Barigar.

Although Idaho’s population has grown by 17.3%, Idaho will still have 2 U.S. House of Representatives Seats.

