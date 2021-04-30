Jerome athletes sign letters of intent

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jerome High School held a signing ceremony for four of its athletes Thursday afternoon.

Peyton Harrison is going to Walla Walla Community College for softball. She follows in the footsteps of her older sister Taylor, who played there a few years ago.

“Once a Tiger, always a Tiger,” Harrison claimed. “But the one thing I’ll miss most is my family and friends I’m leaving behind to go play softball and my coaches, specifically, like they have pushed me to become the person I am today.”

Walla Walla is 11-3 in the east division of the NWAC.

While football players Jayden Mcintyre, JW James and Joe Stevenson are taking their talents to the University of Minnesota Morris, a Division III school.

The fellas will join their former teammate, Garrett Elison who is entering his second year there.

“I’m excited to go, be able to play the game I love at the next level, it’s a great fit for me, I’m glad I got two great buddies going with me,” said JW James. “I hope we can make the same thing that happened here on the football field that happened here.”

“It’s not the biggest school, but it’s a small school and that’s what I am used to. So it’s going to open up a lot of opportunities for my future for me on the field and off the field,” Stevenson explained.

“Going down to Morris with my two buddies, we’ve all put in a lot of hard work into football,” Mcintyre said. “We’re all excited to get down there and go play, we all took a visit and it it definitely seemed like it was the best fit by far.”

Minnesota Morris only played two games this spring, going 0-2. They’re gearing up for a full slate in the fall.

