Advertisement

Minico athlete signs letter of intent

Seventeen-year-old Maisie Neilson signed her letter of intent with the College of Idaho for softball and cheer.
Seventeen-year-old Maisie Neilson signed her letter of intent with the College of Idaho for...
Seventeen-year-old Maisie Neilson signed her letter of intent with the College of Idaho for softball and cheer.
By Steve Kirch
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 1:59 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Minico High School athlete signed a letter of intent Wednesday evening with the College of Idaho for softball and cheer.

Seventeen-year-old Maisie Neilson signed her letter with family, friends and teammates in attendance at her high school’s softball field.

Neilson is a first baseman and right-fielder for her high school team and has a .383 batting average.

In college, she plans to study pre-law with minors in Spanish and business, which shouldn’t be an issue for her considering she has a 3.9 GPA.

She told KMVT the College of Idaho’s offer is the only one she really took seriously and is thrilled with her decision. It is the right one for her.

“I just fell in love with the school. I stepped on the campus and I was like, ‘Yeah I have to go here. If I don’t go here I am going to regret it so much’,” said Neilson. “My grandparents went there, and they have always been like, ‘Hey Maisie, you look at the College of Idaho. You should look at the College of Idaho’ So I finally did.”

She jokingly said the thing she is most nervous about when going to college is being on her own because she is not a very good cook . . . yet.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Move Oregon’s Border will be on the May 18 ballot in five counties
Collision took place near 3700N and 3400E intersection in Kimberly.
Truck collides with a train in Twin Falls County
Idaho's rent has gone up over 10% since 2019
Idaho’s rental prices are rising faster than income rate
Lavaside Fire about 75% contained near Firth
After losing his father to cancer, Andrew Carter returned to college and had his best season yet.
Gooding graduate loses father to cancer, then earns all-conference honors

Latest News

The main reason for half empty car lots is the semiconductor shortage has disrupted auto...
Car dealerships are dealing with supply and demand issues
Car dealerships are dealing with supply and demand issues
Car dealerships are dealing with supply and demand issues
Seventeen-year-old Maisie Neilson signed her letter of intent with the College of Idaho for...
Minico signing
The deadline for the real ID or "Star Card" is now pushed back to May 3rd 2023
The deadline for the star card real ID is pushed back once again