Minico athlete signs letter of intent

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Minico High School athlete signed a letter of intent Wednesday evening with the College of Idaho for softball and cheer.

Seventeen-year-old Maisie Neilson signed her letter with family, friends and teammates in attendance at her high school’s softball field.

Neilson is a first baseman and right-fielder for her high school team and has a .383 batting average.

In college, she plans to study pre-law with minors in Spanish and business, which shouldn’t be an issue for her considering she has a 3.9 GPA.

She told KMVT the College of Idaho’s offer is the only one she really took seriously and is thrilled with her decision. It is the right one for her.

“I just fell in love with the school. I stepped on the campus and I was like, ‘Yeah I have to go here. If I don’t go here I am going to regret it so much’,” said Neilson. “My grandparents went there, and they have always been like, ‘Hey Maisie, you look at the College of Idaho. You should look at the College of Idaho’ So I finally did.”

She jokingly said the thing she is most nervous about when going to college is being on her own because she is not a very good cook . . . yet.

