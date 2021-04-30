Advertisement

Up to $5000 award offered by Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office for information regarding arson fire in Hailey

Fire took place at the Croy Street Exchange building on March 16th
By Candice Hare
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:42 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Last month, a fire tore through the Croy Street Exchange building in Hailey. The building — worth upwards of one million dollars — was uninhabited at the time, as it was undergoing renovations with the goal of turning it into an affordable workforce housing complex. The building was lost in the fire.

The investigation that followed included Federal assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms due to the monetary value of the property. The immediate findings of that investigation determined the cause to be arson; but, after following up on leads and examining security camera footage, officials find themselves at a roadblock.

“We developed dozens and dozens of leads. They have all been followed up on and unfortunately, none of those leads have proven to be fruitful,” said Idaho State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl.

It is for that reason, they are asking for the public’s help.

“We are offering up to a $5000 award for information leading to the individual or individuals that are responsible for the cause of this fire,” Sandahl said.

Local officials stressed the importance of solving this crime, not only to find justice for the owners of the building but also to protect the community going forward.

“This was a devastating loss to the community and to the owners of the building,” said Hailey Fire Chief Mike Baledge. “This was going to be turned into affordable workforce housing, which is something that’s critically needed in this valley, and now they’re all back to square one.”

Baledge pointed how easily this blaze could have gotten out of hand if not for the quick action from the Hailey Fire Department.

“We have a gas station on this block. We have a liquor store on this block. We have a paint store on this block, all with volatile fuels. This could’ve been a lot worse,” Baledge said.

The Idaho State Marshal’s Office is asking that anyone who has information regarding the fire please come forward and call their arson hotline at 1-(877)-75-ARSON. Anyone offering information that helps lead to an arrest may be awarded up to $5,000

