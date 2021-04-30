Advertisement

Yellowstone closes southern road to bicyclists during spring

Bicyclists will no longer be allowed to ride into Yellowstone National Park through the south gate(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:49 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Bicyclists will no longer be allowed to ride into Yellowstone National Park through the south gate before the road opens for motorized vehicles each spring.

After spring plowing, Yellowstone officials keep some of the park’s interior roads closed to motorized vehicles for several weeks while opening them to human-powered recreation.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the park recently announced a permanent ban on bikes between the South Entrance and Grant Village during spring shoulder season.

Yellowstone spokeswoman Linda Veress says high snowbanks along the road make it less safe for bicyclists to use in springtime.

