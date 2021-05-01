Celebrate Arbor Day by promting healthy forests

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Each year on this last Friday in April we celebrate Arbor Day. Today, many Idahoans went out to plant trees and remind themselves about the importance of our magnificent forests.

But it’s not all about planting trees, forest health also means clearing over-saturated areas and removing dead or damaged trees, especially those that can pose a threat to your property.

Increases in drought conditions across the state could result in devastating wildfires within the state again this season.

Putting you first KMVT spoke with the Idaho Department of Lands about the importance of maintaining a defensible space around your property to avoid tragedy this summer and fall.

“A big forest fire, if it’s moving across the landscape and you happen to have a postage stamp right in the middle of that,” says State Forester for Idaho Department of Lands Craig Foss, “you’re going to have a difficult time overcoming that. I think that’s what we saw a lot across the western states last year.”

Foss recommends researching how to best create a safe space around your house. For information on how to create a defensible space, visit the Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance website.

