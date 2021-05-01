Advertisement

CSI Baseball wins Friday’s doubleheader

Golden Eagles look to close out the sweep on Saturday
By Brittany Cooper
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 2:37 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Andrew Baughn went five innings of shutout baseball and his offense provided some timely hits in the College of Southern Idaho’s 4-0 win over Colorado Northwestern.

Baughn scattered three hits and struck out four.

In game two, Nate Dahle got the start, going 2.1 innings, giving up no runs and three hits in CSI’s 8-1 victory. He also just committed to BYU and posted the announcement on Twitter this week.

Tate Gambill was 2-for-3 with a double. Crew Robinson finished game two 3-for-3 with a double, home run and three RBI. Zack Petersen was 2-for-4 with two RBI and Tyler Curtis was 1-for-2 with a double.

CSI wraps up the series on Saturday against Colorado Northwestern at 11 a.m.

They’re 29-18 on the season and 16-11 in conference action.

