Filer softball players ink with college programs

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After spending most of their lives playing on the same team, a pair of Filer High School softball players are splitting off, to extend their playing careers.

Sami Taylor on the left and McCarty Stoddard featured on the right, signed their National Letters of Intent Friday, at the only place fitting, the softball field.

Taylor inked with Treasure Valley Community College, while Stoddard is continuing her career at the College of Idaho.

It will be two years next month, since these girls helped lead Filer to the 3A state championship over Gooding, after losing to the Senators four times that season. Well they’ve fallen to the Senators three times this year, so maybe it’s a sign we could see the Wildcats defend their title when it counts.

“It’s a whole new team, it’s Sami and I, and other than that, just brand new girls,” Stoddard said.

“Our team has a lot of potential this year, but our team has to work hard to get there,” Taylor added.

We caught up with these seniors on why their respective Treasure Valley institutions provide the best fit.

“The chemistry program and the school in general, I really like the coach when I went and visited,” Stoddard. “So I just felt like that is where home is for the next few years.”

Stoddard talked to a few schools in California, but the only other offer she had was in volleyball.

“Softball was where my heart was and I wasn’t ready to be done yet.”

The Chukars noticed Taylor at a Boise tournament. She isn’t sure if she wants to pursue softball at the four-year level following her JUCO stint, but hopes to return to Filer and coach, following in her father (Buck’s) footsteps.

“I’m going to have to put in more work to show that I deserve to be there.”

She had a couple of others from schools in North Dakota and Washington, but the distance played a factor in her decision in attending Treasure Valley.

“They are the closest to home and the team that showed the most interest in me,” Taylor added.

The quiet leader told us that she’s going to work on being more vocal when she heads off to college.

