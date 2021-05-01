Fit and Well Idaho: Parenting in the time of the pandemic

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This past year has been challenging for everyone, and for this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report, KMVT takes a look at how parents can take care of themselves during these hectic times.

Parents have been acting in multiple different roles during the past year.

Parents have had to be their child’s teacher and friend. Sometimes it can be hard for parents to have a second to think about themselves.

One psychologist at St. Luke’s Magic Valley says you will be a better parent if you take even 15 minutes every day just for yourself.

Hendrickson also says it is okay to ask for help.

“Because when parents are stressed, when they are overtired, when they haven’t eaten, all of those things affect their parenting and the way they connect with their kids,” said Kelsey Hendrickson, licensed psychologist at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. “So if they are able to be present, they are well-rested, they are able to be in a good head space mentally, they are able to provide better care for their kids.”

Hendrickson says it can be as easy as taking a walk by yourself or buying yourself a cup of coffee.

If you take care of yourself, you will be able to take care of your kids better.

