Advertisement

Fit and Well Idaho: Parenting in the time of the pandemic

Parenting in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parenting in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 11:34 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This past year has been challenging for everyone, and for this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report, KMVT takes a look at how parents can take care of themselves during these hectic times.

Parents have been acting in multiple different roles during the past year.

Parents have had to be their child’s teacher and friend. Sometimes it can be hard for parents to have a second to think about themselves.

One psychologist at St. Luke’s Magic Valley says you will be a better parent if you take even 15 minutes every day just for yourself.

Hendrickson also says it is okay to ask for help.

“Because when parents are stressed, when they are overtired, when they haven’t eaten, all of those things affect their parenting and the way they connect with their kids,” said Kelsey Hendrickson, licensed psychologist at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. “So if they are able to be present, they are well-rested, they are able to be in a good head space mentally, they are able to provide better care for their kids.”

Hendrickson says it can be as easy as taking a walk by yourself or buying yourself a cup of coffee.

If you take care of yourself, you will be able to take care of your kids better.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Move Oregon’s Border will be on the May 18 ballot in five counties
Collision took place near 3700N and 3400E intersection in Kimberly.
Truck collides with a train in Twin Falls County
Idaho's rent has gone up over 10% since 2019
Idaho’s rental prices are rising faster than income rate
After losing his father to cancer, Andrew Carter returned to college and had his best season yet.
Gooding graduate loses father to cancer, then earns all-conference honors
Moderna Vaccine
St. Luke’s advises what to do if you contract COVID-19 between vaccine shots

Latest News

One student from Xavier Charter School has landed his way to a national competition, Poetry Out...
Twin Falls Senior to compete in national poetry competition
Planting a tree is a popular way to celebrate Arbor Day, but there are more ways to celebrate
Celebrate Arbor Day by promting healthy forests
Idaho ranks last in per-student spending for 5th consecutive year
Idaho Nonprofit Center
Idaho Gives 2021 kicks off and is already at $1 million