Twin Falls Senior to compete in national poetry competition

Xavier Charter School student has landed himself a spot in the national poetry competition Poetry Out Loud
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 11:32 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A senior from Xavier Charter School has landed himself a spot in a national competition, Poetry Out Loud, and the semi-finals are this weekend.

One student from each state is chosen to compete in the National Poetry Out Loud Competition and True Leavitt from Twin Falls is representing the Gem State.

“I’m Idaho,” said True Leavitt.

Leavitt has been participating in Poetry Out Loud since he started attending Xavier Charter School.

“Each student has to memorize three poems, and we are graded on a bunch of different things, on accuracy, on articulation, and on how we portray the poem, and on our physical body language, there are a lot of different elements that we have to work on,” said Leavitt.

After winning the school competition, True moved on to the state level.

“This is my first year going to state or nationals, but I’ve been working at this every year for years so it’s kind of been a big goal of mine,” said Leavitt.

While the national competition normally takes place in Washington D.C, this year it is all virtual, with the semi-finals being held on May 2 and finals being held on May 27.

Each semi-finalist had to submit their recorded poems to the judges, and then the top 8 will move on to the last stage.

“I’m super excited, I’m not as nervous because I’ve already filmed it, so all the hard scary stuff is done and I guess what will happen will happen, but I’ll get to watch everyone else’s poems which will be exciting,” said Leavitt.

He says, no matter what the outcome is, competing in Poetry Out Loud year after year has given him a passion for storytelling.

“There are so many different types and so many different topics, that I think really there are poems that would speak to anyone, so really it’s just about finding what speaks to you,” said Leavitt.

