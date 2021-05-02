Advertisement

CSI baseball falls in home finale to Colorado Northwestern

The Spartans avoided a sweep with a 6-0 win
By Jack Schemmel
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 2:46 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After winning the first three games of their last home series of the season, the College of Southern Idaho baseball team couldn’t muster up an offense on a windy Saturday afternoon, and dropped a 6-0 decision to Colorado Northwestern Community College.

The Golden Eagles honored their sophomores prior to the game.

Arroyo Castillo pitched a complete game shutout for the Spartans, allowing just seven Golden Eagle hits on the afternoon.

Magnum Hofstetter was the only Golden Eagle with multiple hits, going 2-for-3.

Jayson Hibbard was handed the loss for CSI after starting the game and pitching two innings and allowing one unearned run.

CSI will be back in action next weekend at Utah State-Eastern to finish off the regular season.

The Region 18 tournament is the following weekend (May 13-15) in Henderson, Nevada.

