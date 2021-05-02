Advertisement

Farmers market season returns

By Zach Bruhl
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 11:01 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Spring is getting closer to summer, which means that local, fresh produce from farms all around Idaho is beginning to be available through local farmer’s markets.

Blue Rock Farm Market, formerly Sprouts, began its season on Wednesday and has produce, flower, meat, and dairy from farms all around Idaho.

The couple behind the business, Ty and Trenda Tegehr have a passion for providing local fresh and local foods to people in Twin Falls.

Almost everything they sell is delivered from Idaho farms for same-day pickup, and Trenda doesn’t mind a little hard work if it means seeing her people back again.

“It’s fun, it’s exciting, it’s so good to see our customers back we’re always so honored they came back to see us again,” says Trenda. “It’s exhausting. I’d put it on level with moving, getting everything here, and getting set up, but it’s a really good feeling to have it open and going.”

The market is offering a few new items this year including hanging baskets and garden starts in their new greenhouse and mushrooms from a local farm.

The market is open Monday through Saturday from 9-6 and starting soon there will be food trucks each Saturday until the market closes on Thanksgiving.

