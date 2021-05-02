Advertisement

Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42

FILE - In this July 5, 2013 file photo, Eric McClure gets out of his car after finishing his...
FILE - In this July 5, 2013 file photo, Eric McClure gets out of his car after finishing his laps during qualifying for the NASCAR Nationwide auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 12:14 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure died Sunday at the age of 42.

His death was confirmed by both NASCAR and his family, but no details were given.

The sheriff’s office in Washington County, Virginia, says McClure’s body was sent to Roanoke for an autopsy.

McClure had posted on social media as recently as Saturday.

He last raced in 2016. McClure made 288 career starts over 14 seasons with a career-best finish of eighth at Daytona in 2013.

Last October he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor domestic violence charge against his now-estranged wife.

McClure’s career was cut short by health issues. He suffered at least two concussions and said in 2013 he had been diagnosed with acute renal failure.

