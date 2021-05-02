Advertisement

May is Mental Health Month

Experts urge Americans to evaluate their mental health and ask for help if needed
Many Americans face mental health issues, but how many are getting adequate help?
By Zach Bruhl
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 3:04 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The month of May is nationally recognized as mental health month, and following one of the most difficult years in many of our lifetimes, experts say this May it is especially important to evaluate your mental well-being.

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, over 16 million American adults are dealing with some form of depression, yet less than one million receive treatment.

Dr. Michael Thase believes some may be able to overcome depression on their own, but that simply is not the norm, nor should it be expected.

“If you can get better on your own, great. But very few people do get better on their own and working together, collaboratively, to make sure that it’s recognized and properly treated is really the best way that we can lessen the burden associated with this common but potentially devastating illness,” said Thase.

If you or a loved one suffers from depression, anxiety or any other mental health ailment, there are many resources available to you in Twin Falls. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, St. Luke’s Clinic, or online options like Better Help are all available to you.

