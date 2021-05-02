Racing for Charity’s race for the roses

HOLLISTER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On the first Saturday of May the Kentucky Derby is held at Churchill Downs raceway. Here in the Magic Valley, the Race for the Roses was celebrated at Fleur de Lis Ranch in Hollister.

Racing for Charity held its inaugural Kentucky Derby Party, a fundraising event benefitting 21 southern Idaho charities.

Magic Valley businesses were well represented at the event and helping in any way they could.

“It makes me a little emotional because this is a tough time for businesses,” says Racing for Charity President Penelope Parker. “For them to all step forward. Everybody we have asked has stepped forward.”

A gathering of this size, just under 400 people attended, was a welcome relief to many, as they were able to surround themselves with familiar faces once again.

“We’ve seen more of our friends here today than we have the last 18 months, it’s so nice,” says Mike Felton who attended the event.

His wife Brenda Felton added, “because you’ve been home. You haven’t done any activities social, or hardly at all, so it’s kind of fun to dress up and see some of your friends.”

Parker promises the event will become annual. She says she is eternally grateful to everyone who lent a hand in this months-long process.

“Oh, I’m so excited and humbled. We are humbled every day by the support we’ve gotten from this community,’ says Parker. “We’ve gotten people and organizations and entities that have just stepped forward on a daily basis. When we go to the post office every day it’s been humbling to know that this community is so supportive.”

