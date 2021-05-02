Tea party brings Mini-Cassia women together

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In Rupert, the Minidoka County Historical Society hosted a Generational Tea party. The ladies who attended were dressed to the nines, which in most cases included a large, beautiful hat.

Among the attendees was a woman affectionately known as Queen Kathleen, who said “it was a good event. We had a wonderful time.”

As you might imagine, the event had twists of history throughout, from a lesson on how fans were once used as a form of communication to the building itself, which was a restored barracks from the 1940s. Today’s event was the first held inside the building, which is still in the process of being fully restored.

College of Southern Idaho teacher Dr. Rick Parker has played a role in the restoration process, and he believes it’s important for these types of historical artifacts to be preserved.

“When I teach my students, I think of all of the things I’ve seen that they don’t see. Everyone should know where we came from and what we experienced, so this is another way to preserve that living part of it,” Parker said.

For today, attendees were happy to take in a bit of history over tea and treats while spending time with loved ones. Even new residents to the area like Teresa Von Busch, her mom Doris Friedel and daughter Shelby Von Busch partook in today’s event.

“It was decorated beautifully. The food was simply outstanding,” said Doris Friedel. “I’ll remember this for the rest of my life. It was great.”

