Academic All-Star — Emree Larson

By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 10:00 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This week’s Academic All Star is AnnMarie Sandridge from Jerome High School.

AnnMarie maintains a 4.0 GPA, scored a 1100 on her SAT, and is a member of the National Honor Society. She is enrolled in or has completed multiple Dual Credit courses and is set to graduate high school early.

She volunteers at the community food drive for Mary and Martha Pantry and the Catholic Soup Kitchen. She was a fundraising volunteer for Make-A-Wish, Orange for Anna, Miracle Minute and Buddy Walk for down syndrome.

Annmarie qualified for two years in Advanced Drama state competition, and she is a member of the Advanced Speech Team for three years. She is Vice President of the JHS Student Government. As part of the JHS Varsity Band, she was the District 4 Flute Solo Champion.

Special Awards include the Young Women’s Award and Honor Bee Award.

Her favorite subjects are English and History, and she plans to study Sports Marketing at Brigham Young University.

Congratulations AnnMarie Sandridge, this week’s First Federal Academic All Star.

