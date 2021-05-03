Canyon Rim Classic boasts numbers similar to a normal year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Canyon Rim Classic soccer tournament took place in Twin Falls this weekend. Around 130 teams from all across the west, including Montana and California, competed.

Last year the tournament was delayed and downsized, but this year tournament official said the tournament bounced back.

“This is actually one of the best years we’ve had,” Tournament Director Clark Pierson said. “In years passed we had typically 150 or 160 (teams), so I mean from last year where it was a scaled-down version, this is great to be back to almost full capacity.”

The Rapids Soccer Club, based in Twin Falls, puts on the event. The organization says the tournament could not have been done without the help of the Magic Valley soccer community.

